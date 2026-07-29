Please Help Support Jesus Awakening Revival in Phx

We are asking for your help to make an eternal impact in Phoenix. SGS Ministries is raising funds to support the upcoming America 250 Jesus Awakening Revival Week happening June 22–27 in Phoenix, Arizona, featuring internationally known evangelist Tommie Zito.





A dedicated team of 18 evangelists will be traveling from across North America to serve, share hope, and bring the message of Jesus to our city. We are raising donations to help provide housing and meals for this incredible team as they pour into lives throughout Phoenix. Every gift — large or small — helps make this mission possible. If you feel led to partner with us, any amount is deeply appreciated. Together, we can help bring people closer to Jesus and be part of what God is doing in our city. Thank you for praying, giving, and standing with us.