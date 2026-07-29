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Please help support 2 preciousbabies until im hea

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMiranda Corpus

Fundraiser funds will be received by Miranda Corpus

Please help support 2 preciousbabies until im hea

Help Me Rebuild My Life After a Devastating Car Accident


My name is Miranda Corpus, and I am a single mother of two amazing children. I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but our lives changed forever after a devastating car accident.


The accident left me with life-altering injuries. I lost my left arm and one of my lungs. Every day is now a challenge as I learn to adapt to a completely different life while recovering physically and emotionally. The pain has been overwhelming, but the hardest part has been worrying about my children and how I will continue to provide for them.


Because of my injuries, I have been unable to work, and our bills have quickly become impossible to keep up with. We are now facing eviction, and our electricity is at risk of being shut off. As a mother, nothing is more heartbreaking than wondering if your children will have a safe place to sleep or if you'll be able to keep the lights on.


I am doing everything I can to heal, regain my independence, and build a future for my family, but I can't do it alone. I'm asking for help to cover our rent, utilities, and basic living expenses while I recover and adjust to this new chapter of my life.


Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a real difference for my family. If you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.


From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your kindness, and your support. Your generosity will help give my children hope, stability, and the chance to get through this incredibly difficult time together.


With love and gratitude,


Miranda Corpus

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