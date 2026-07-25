Please help stop my eviction

Hello, I’m making this account to ask for help, I’m facing eviction and have fallen behind on rent 2 months. I was recently diagnosed with chronic kidney disease which has affected my working hours due to dialysis. I’m 35 with 3 kids and I’m just trying to keep a roof over their heads. With school starting in less than a month I really don’t want to lose my apartment, this will help me catch up with school needs for the kids and other bills and miscellaneous things. Anything helps thank you.