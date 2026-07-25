Please help son go to his sick mom

I've always been a bit of a mama's boy. My parents divorced when I was young and I primarily lived with my mom. She's one of the most compassionate and nurturing people I have ever known and doesn't have a mean bone in her body. Sadly she is starting to get about that age where she is having very serious health issues and happens to live in Arkansas while I reside in California as of now. I have wanted to move closer to my mother over the years but money is a big issue. I work full-time and have car payments while rent and gas is only getting higher. I want more than anything to be closer to my mom but it is so difficult for me to save. I would love to figure out a way to live closer to her but if anything I just need to visit and see her so any little bit will do if you have it in you. It's been years and I would never forgive myself if something happened before I got to spend more time with her. I would love to visit and check out some cheap places for rent while I'm there. My mom even shared with me it is a wish to be around horses before she passed (knock on wood) and I want to help her do that while I'm there. I'm scared about losing my current job but also just feel a need to be closer to her as her heart health is really declining among other health issues. Please help me be closer to her if you can. My mom was such an unsung hero who worked for over 25 years and has really struggled with her health over the years. I just want to make her life as painless and bring more laughter in her life in the later stages. Thank you