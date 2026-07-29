Please help sick mom and kids

So I was driving for Lyft in between jobs, and some hateful person got my account deactivated because I was trying to be safe. A couple of years ago, Brandon Jacobs stabbed his Uber driver to death and robbed her, then returned to his hotel room in Jefferson Parish, LA, in 2022. I’m also a EMT , looking for another job or travel contract.





I really needed the extra money since my ex left. So I was driving for Lyft and I would always take my daughter Meka with me, just in case. She’s 28. One of these hateful white people complained to Lyft and got my account deactivated. They didn’t know about all of my health problems: diabetes, thalassemia, asthma, and mitral valve prolapse. They didn’t know I take care of 4 kids myself and occasionally help with my grandbabies Dream, Brooklyn, and Kash. They don’t know I’m paying for my SUV, insurance, rent, school uniforms for my kids, school supplies, utilities, and everything else all by myself. I put in 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. I drive them 50 minutes to school and 50 minutes back from school daily.





Since this person complained, my account was deactivated. Now I’m trying to find other ways to make money till I can start at FedEx. I know quite a few people that ride in doubles for safety, but when I do it, it’s a problem. I’ve always made sure I was nice to all of my passengers. Why are people so hateful for no reason?



