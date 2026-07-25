PLEASE, Help Shelby, Jr and Hope

Help Shelby Rebuild After a Life-Changing Tragedy





If you know Shelby, you know she is one of the kindest, most selfless people you'll ever meet. She's never been someone to ask for help, but right now she and her children need the support of their community.





After a tragic act of violence, Shelby was shot in her own home while her children were present. She has spent over a week in the hospital fighting to recover from her injuries. Although she is making progress, she has been left with severe nerve damage and faces a long road of healing, rehabilitation, and uncertainty.





Because of what happened, Shelby and her children are having to leave their home behind and start over. They are facing unexpected medical expenses, moving costs, lost income, and the overwhelming task of rebuilding their lives while focusing on healing.





If you're able, any donation—no matter the amount—will help ease the financial burden so Shelby can concentrate on recovering and providing a safe, stable future for her children. If you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for surrounding Shelby and her family with love, support, and hope during the most difficult time of their lives.



















