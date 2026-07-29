Please help Shannon

I met Shannon last Spring. She is a house cleaner and was referred to me by my acupuncturist. I did not know it at the time but Shannon lost her home but still had a car that was in bad shape but it got her around, gave her shelter at night and during the day she could clean for he customers. During the winter she moved into an electrical closet for shelter. The owner of the building knew but turned a blind eye because he knows Shannon as a heart centered human being and he is a good Christian. But someone called the police and told the owner Shannon could not stay there.

She went to a shelter and was robbed of her last $60.

Shannon needs money to get a good used car which will enable her to do her cleaning work. She also needs money to put a deposit down on an apartment. We live in Louisville Kentucky rents are fairly reasonable here but like everywhere one needs a deposit and first month’s rent.

She just needs a leg up and I’m hoping there are enough people that read this who will help her.

I did not tell Shannon I was doing this. She told me she is embarrassed about her situation and finds it hard to ask for help.

Lets help Shannon get back on track!

Thank you. 🙏🏻