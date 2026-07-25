Please Help Save My Smile

I never thought I would be in a position to ask for help, but today I am.

I urgently need two root canals and possibly a dental bridge to save my teeth and end the constant pain. I’ve searched for dentists who accept my insurance, but I haven’t been able to find one that can provide the treatment I need. Even after exploring payment plans and discount programs, the cost is still far beyond what I can afford.

This isn’t cosmetic—it’s necessary care to prevent further infection, tooth loss, and even more serious health problems.

If you can help, every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward my dental treatment. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.

Please help me get out of pain and save my smile.



