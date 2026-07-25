GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Help My Mother Keep Fighting Stage IV BreastCancer

Goal₱1,500,000 PHP
Raised₱0 PHP

Fundraiser created byDan Mark Guasis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dan Mark Guasis

Help My Mother Keep Fighting Stage IV BreastCancer

Hello, my name is Dan Mark, and I am reaching out with a humble request for help for my mother, Marilyn.

To me, she is more than a cancer patient. She is the woman who raised our family with unconditional love, endless sacrifices, and unwavering strength. She always put our needs before her own, worked hard to provide for us, and never stopped believing that her children could have a better future.

Today, everything has changed.

My mother has been diagnosed with Stage IV HER2-positive breast cancer, and the cancer has spread to her lungs and liver. Despite the pain, the treatments, and the uncertainty, she continues to fight with remarkable courage. She still smiles, still prays, and still hopes for more time with the family she loves.

As her son, it is heartbreaking to watch someone who spent her entire life caring for others now struggle just to receive the treatment she urgently needs.

Her oncologist has recommended continuing her treatment with Pertuzumab, a critical medication that offers hope in her fight against this aggressive disease. Unfortunately, the cost is far beyond what our family can afford. One treatment cycle requires three vials, with each vial costing approximately ₱80,000, not including hospital bills, laboratory tests, scans, doctor's consultations, transportation, and other medical expenses.

Like many families, we have done everything we can. We have used our savings, sought assistance wherever possible, and continued searching for every opportunity to help my mother. However, the financial burden has become overwhelming, and we can no longer carry it alone.

That is why we are humbly asking for your help.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward my mother's treatment and medical care. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, workplace, church, or community would mean just as much. One share could reach the person who is able to help save my mother's life.

Your kindness gives our family something we desperately need right now—hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for standing with my mother during this incredibly difficult journey. We continue to pray that God will bless everyone who chooses to help, whether through a donation, a share, or a simple prayer.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Dan Mark and Family

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $390 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve