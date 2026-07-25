Help My Mother Keep Fighting Stage IV BreastCancer

Hello, my name is Dan Mark, and I am reaching out with a humble request for help for my mother, Marilyn.

To me, she is more than a cancer patient. She is the woman who raised our family with unconditional love, endless sacrifices, and unwavering strength. She always put our needs before her own, worked hard to provide for us, and never stopped believing that her children could have a better future.

Today, everything has changed.

My mother has been diagnosed with Stage IV HER2-positive breast cancer, and the cancer has spread to her lungs and liver. Despite the pain, the treatments, and the uncertainty, she continues to fight with remarkable courage. She still smiles, still prays, and still hopes for more time with the family she loves.

As her son, it is heartbreaking to watch someone who spent her entire life caring for others now struggle just to receive the treatment she urgently needs.

Her oncologist has recommended continuing her treatment with Pertuzumab, a critical medication that offers hope in her fight against this aggressive disease. Unfortunately, the cost is far beyond what our family can afford. One treatment cycle requires three vials, with each vial costing approximately ₱80,000, not including hospital bills, laboratory tests, scans, doctor's consultations, transportation, and other medical expenses.

Like many families, we have done everything we can. We have used our savings, sought assistance wherever possible, and continued searching for every opportunity to help my mother. However, the financial burden has become overwhelming, and we can no longer carry it alone.

That is why we are humbly asking for your help.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward my mother's treatment and medical care. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, workplace, church, or community would mean just as much. One share could reach the person who is able to help save my mother's life.

Your kindness gives our family something we desperately need right now—hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for standing with my mother during this incredibly difficult journey. We continue to pray that God will bless everyone who chooses to help, whether through a donation, a share, or a simple prayer.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Dan Mark and Family