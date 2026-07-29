Please help save my business

Hello

My name is Ryan and I own a small security company in Lake Mary Florida. Since we have started we have had to compete against rising costs such as insurance, rent, licensing, and over all necessary costs associated with running this business. The water has been rising faster than I can swim and this is what I have been forced to do. I'm hoping God sees that I need help as well as others and would bless me with some. The amount I'm asking for would give us enough to pay off our debts and give me a little room to finally breathe for a little while.





Work has slowed down because as prices rise other businesses are forced to cut services as well and we are a service. Once I pay my small staff I have barely anything left and am still forced to pay off debts. No one ever approves us for a loan anymore and even if they do the interest alone would destroy me.





Yes there have been days where I don't eat or even drive in order to save some money. It is extremely hard for me to ask for help in this was but I am almost all out of ideas at this point. We have no support and I run everything myself including scheduling, payroll, taxes, licensing and operations. I barely have time to sleep anymore but if our debt was smaller or gone entirely, I could have a day to heal before there is no opportunity to do so.





I am a former Navy special ops member and as I get older I can feel my body slowing down and it affects work as well and with all of this financial stress added, I can feel myself becoming more tired everyday.





If you could all find it in your hearts to help pull me back up that would be the best thing to ever happen to me. Thank you and God bless.