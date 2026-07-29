Please help save me

Hi. I don't know if anyone will even read this, but I'm desperate. I'm drowning and can't stay afloat much longer. I'm in real financial trouble. I think if I didn't have a disabled son that needs me for his whole life, I wouldn't still be here, but he does so I am. My mind is constantly playing in a loop of how much money I owe to creditors I have a hard time thinking of anything else. Driving, working, cooking.. it's all done automatically because I can't think of anything other than that. Please help me.