Help Mark Reunite With His Daughter

*6/11/26 update

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Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who has shared our story, kept us in your prayers, and donated so generously.





Please know that every single dollar, share, and prayer means more to us than words can ever express.





As of today, Thursday, June 11, at 9:30 AM CT, Celeste has still not been reunited with her daddy. It has now been two incredibly long weeks since she was taken—two weeks of heartbreak and agonizing waiting for everyone who loves her. It is devastating to watch a family endure this kind of pain.





The path to bringing her home has been painfully slow and difficult. The agencies working tirelessly to get Celeste back have hit some incredibly frustrating roadblocks, mostly due to timing. Because Collin County has been completely overwhelmed by a major court case this week, all other cases—including Celeste's—have unfortunately been placed on hold. We cannot move forward until the supoenas and orders have been filed.





Adding to this heavy burden, Celeste is currently with someone who is struggling deeply with mental health issues, yet remains functional enough to be manipulative and fully aware of the pain they are causing.





We will not lose hope.





Please keep sharing, keep praying, and keep holding Celeste and Mark in your hearts.





More money is still needed for the legal fees that have been mounting. Any amount that is given is incredibly helpful and appreciated. You do not know what it means whenever Mark hears that someone else is supporting him. It means more than you can ever know.





We want her safely home. Let's bring her home!





❤️

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Hello everyone,





I'm raising funds to help my friend Mark, who is facing an unexpected and heartbreaking legal challenge.





This is not a divorce case or a long-running custody dispute. Until recently, Mark and his daughter's mother were together and raising their family as a unit.





However, the child's mother is currently experiencing a serious mental health crisis, and the situation has resulted in 5-year-old Celeste being separated from her father and extended family.





As of the posting of this fundraiser, Mark has not seen Celeste in over a week. The family is devastated and is pursuing every available legal avenue to ensure her safety and bring her home.

Because of the circumstances surrounding this case, Mark must now retain legal counsel and take immediate legal action to secure custody of his daughter.





Time is critical, and it is essential that every step be handled properly from the beginning.





Friends and family have already stepped forward to help cover the initial legal expenses, but the costs continue to grow as the case moves through the court system.





All funds raised will go directly toward attorney fees, court costs, and other expenses related to the custody proceedings.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. Your support, prayers, and encouragement mean more than you know.





Thank you for your generosity and for standing with Mark and Celeste during this incredibly difficult time.















