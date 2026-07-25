Roscoe has a tumor that is overtaking his front leg, and affects his walking. I am helping my best friend, which is Roscoe's owner, create a fundraiser for him. Roscoe loves to go on adventures, loves to go to the river, and long walks. He can't do that anymore because the tumor is too large. The vet said it's either this or amputation. Roscoe is only 11 years old and he is such a gentle giant. Please help Roscoe regain his mobility back