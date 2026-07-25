Please help

if you know anybody who could help me!!! You know I’m on house arrest right well the place im currently staying at just isn’t going to work out there has been some issues an i have came to the conclusion that it’s just best if i leave or things are not going to turn out well me that i need to find someone where else to go as soon as i could like in the next couple of days well the only other place i have to go is a hotel well home detention has to have proof of the hotel being paid for for 2 weeks before they will allow me to stay there that’s going to be $1500.00 anything that is donated is very much appreciated at this point I don’t care if it’s 50 cents everything is a step closer to the amount I need!!!!!!!!!!