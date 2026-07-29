Please help Rhonda after after near death experien

Hi, my name is Rhonda, and I am a dialysis patient with ESRD. While sleeping an aneurysm ruptured in my left upper arm, causing me to have to have an emergency lifesaving procedure. Prior to the procedure I was working in saving to establish a candle company. Since the procedure, I have struggled to maintain financially, depleting the fines I was saving to start my own business. And now I’m just struggling to maintain daily. Please help me to cover all these bills and expenses. I face since this procedure has occurred. It would be greatly appreciated and it is so very, very needed.