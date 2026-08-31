Please help reward an act of kindness

Yesterday while I was playing my harp at a venue an elderly person tripped on some steps and fell down, cutting her forehead pretty badly. I ran to help her with many bystanders coming to help. One was a young man who had already called 911 and passed me his phone. While I was talking to 911, he and his wife had moved a heavy umbrella to shade the person. He filled the security team in on what had happened, and then ran to flag down the ambulance. His support was so helpful while I and a nurse who was there calmed the person down. Other than a bad scratch on the forehead the person was not in pain and miraculously unharmed.

The young man then discovered that the cash he had to make a payment on a special watch he had bought himself for his graduation from the University of Alabama had fallen out of his pocket when he called 911. The money was gone. The security team helped us look but someone had taken the money. He was so helpful and unselfish helping the situation, I went with him to store and made the payment for him. He was so grateful and sweet, saying over and over for me not to do it.

In a world where we hear so much negativity about young people, here was a young man who stepped up to plate and lost what he had worked so hard to earn.

I am asking for help to pay off the balance of the watch plus a little extra to donate to Give Send Go: $675.

Please help surprise this young citizen for his act of kindness. Thanks!