Please Help Replace my Stolen SSDI Payments

Hello,





My name is Michael Wolf, and I would like to ask Christian American patriots to help me support myself since people I see as traitors in our government have seen fit to "cancel" me and my SSDI payments, which I earned and receive after suffering brain damage in a house fire in 2004.





Please bear with me, my story is complex while my needs are simple:





I am a Christian American, born a b*stard in Orange, California and abandoned by my mother at age 4 with a Christian Zionist family who treated me like the outsider I was. As a result of these opportunities, as I see them, I became self sufficient before kindergarten and taught myself so well I scored 100th percentile on the California Achievement Test in 1981 in 6th grade and demonstrated college level education at the time! I am a bona fide genius and a genuine self made American!





It appears I have been discriminated against, oppressed even, by a people I believe our founding documents stipulate have no place in our great nation, a people not of a faith or culture but of an identity I refer to as jew and which is differentiated from the, I believe, extinct term Jew. I believe jews took my SSDI payments as part of their vicious ongoing campaign against me and I have to believe other American geniuses.





Classwork was easy for me, but I was at a jewish majority school and was unfairly treated by people who then called on me to anchor the Academic Decathalon team to state championship. I believe jews prevented me from entering Caltech where I wanted to study applied physics and help mankind understand our Universe.





Immediately after high school I was injured while working at Disneyland, and grossly mistreated and left debilitated and disabled and unable to have a family.





I believe jews kept me from contributing my ideas and skills to help build a better America. I was even kept from having successful businesses and realize jews certainly played a role. Even my disabilities had to do with jews, my jewish landlord being wholly responsible for my suffering lead poisoning in a house fire. I had to be my own attorney, with brain damage, to finally get SSDI, after 10 years of struggle,only to have my ability to have a livein caregiver taken away by jews including Dianne Feinstein and the private corporation in Spokane and Crescent City that distribute HUD benefits and who discriminated against me and endangered me.





I decided to leave America and sail myself abroad to seek refuge and found that living on a ship solved my situation well, as I would have to have help on a ship, I would necessarily have the room, and I would not be a burden to society nor society a burden to me. I sailed myself to Mexico to seek refuge, only to be mistreated by Americans and Canadians there, jews I later found out when I tried to run for Commodore of the local yacht club, Club Cruceros, and I was told I could not be on the board because I am not a jew.





I had turned in Malcolm Neil Shroyer Schoen (the founder of Mexico's port authority) to the IRS for tax evasion and organized crime. In response my SSDI was terminated and I have since been prevented from appealing, and Congressman Gosar, Senator Kelly, and even President Trump refuse to help deal with this ILLEGAL action by SSA. And no lawyer will work for me, no one or no agency will help anywhere. I have gone far beyond available recourse to solve this without success.





I should note that in addition to stealing my SSDI, my life has been destroyed. My friend was murdered, my dogs killed, my ship sunk, everything I had stolen or destroyed, and I am prevented from even being able to call 911 here in Mexico, much less pursue justice. I also cannot use online payment services, social media, buy insurance, etc. And instead of investigating crimes against me, US police harass me when I am up there. Worst of all is the censorship, by jews, who are preventing me from finding someone to help me take care of myself as well as keeping me from telling my story and sharing my evidence.





For now, I support myself by serving as a slave to a disabled American who literally believes everyone must do everything for him while he does nothing. I am dying. I need a caregiver. This man wanted to keep living on a boat so now I singlehand and manage an 85' schooner just to survive. I have several hernias and have to do everything myself. I desperately need my own income so I can stop being this man's slave and killing myself in the process.





I understand a lot of people believe jews are unfairly maligned. But I am not referring to Jews because I do not believe they exist. I believe the faith died out but was restored by a Russian psychopath who tortured his child to rebuild a belief system built on discrimination and hatred of humanity and as a means to control people. I also believe Slavs decided to join the game and declared themselves jews and that our global struggles are basically all about Russian versus Ashkenazi jews. And I believe Ahlenazi jews, for whom the term "antisemite" was invented, were the architects of the Holocaust and that Askenazi jews have killed more Jews than any goyim (that's us non jews).





I must point out that I do not believe the stories that say jews did this or that, rather what I do believe is that jews likely did many of the awful things attributed to them because I have seen what jews today are capable of.





I also do not believe jews are allowed in America. We believe all men are created equal and reject the concept of nobility where jews identify as "God's chosen people." This is in fact a title of nobility which is expressly forbidden.





I believe jews have control of America through an illicit network coordinated through media and organizations like AIPAC. I believe Americans are illicitly influenced and controlled by these people whose culture is centered on money and helping only other jews. I believe people who call themselves jews are diseased, lacking empathy which is a defining human characteristic and which makes them a threat to us all, and I believe their culture, especially of raising their children without empathy, is completely incompatible with American and Christian values.





I believe jews should leave America.





They drove me out of my own country I helped build, and they kept me from seeking refuge in Mexico, and they have destroyed my life, and the only reason that seems to make any sense is that they see me as a threat because as a genius, I prove that jews are not superior to us. I believe America was founded precisely to oppose the notion ofna superior people and thus jews are wholly unamerican and should be excluded.





I would also like to point out that I have complied with the law and Christian values in my dealings with jews, with Malcolm and his son Neil who killed my dogs and friend and sank my ship. I have never taken any action beyond the law despite nothing I try to do to seek justice ever working. I have not resorted to violence and believe only in collective self defense. If you are unable to support me financially, please help me find someone like me whose need for a home and ability to help me fit my need and ability to house.





Please help me support myself after jews stripped my of my Social Security Disability Insurance payments of nearly $2500/month.





Please also think about whether or not jews have a place in America and whether or not their actions against me, against people like Austin Franco, and the actions of the jewish state, Israel, demonstrate quite clearly why America prohibits people who believe they are superior to others.





Please visit my website, www

disperser.info, which this site unfortunately does not recognize as a valid URL (can we fix that please?).





Thank you America!





PS: Please do not take any action against any jew. These people are themselves victims. The faith was created to control, not just us, but the adherents as well. No jew has free will. They are bound to act against humanity by their culture and belief system. The problem is not jews, the problem is our ignorance of the fact that jews do not have a place in our nation of self sufficient people who believe in equality and our forefathers' and parents' failure to act when invaded by these people long ago. Acting against jews then would only prove you are the problem. What you need to do instead is raise your voice and help people become aware of what jews are and the fact America is not supposed to tolerate a people who believe they are superior and who also act accordingly.



