PLEASE HELP REPAIR TODD SO HE CAN REPAIR UR HOME

Emergency Medical Hardship Summary

Patient: 50-Year-Old Male

Current Status: Homeless / Uninsured

Background:

Patient recently lost his carpentry business due to ongoing illness and resulting financial hardship. Following the loss of employment, he became homeless and also lost access to his work truck and transportation. Multiple nonprofit and emergency assistance organizations have reportedly been contacted; however, assistance has been denied or unavailable due to lack of funding.

Current Medical Condition:

Patient is currently suffering from a severe abdominal hernia condition. The hernia has extended beyond the abdominal wall/stomach lining and is causing significant pain, mobility limitations, and increased medical risk. Symptoms and progression indicate the condition may now require immediate emergency surgical intervention to prevent further complications including strangulation, internal damage, infection, or life-threatening medical emergency.

Insurance Status:

Patient has no active medical insurance coverage and is unable to afford emergency treatment, hospitalization, surgical costs, medications, or follow-up care.

Estimated Medical Services

Estimated Cost

Emergency Room Evaluation

$2,500.00

Diagnostic Imaging / CT Scan

$4,200.00

Surgical Consultation

$850.00

Emergency Hernia Surgery

$28,000.00

Anesthesia & Operating Room Fees

$9,500.00

Hospital Stay & Monitoring

$11,000.00

Medications & Pain Management

$1,800.00

Follow-Up Care & Recovery Treatment

$3,200.00

Estimated Total Medical Cost: $61,050.00

Additional Notes:

Condition appears medically urgent and may become life-threatening without surgical intervention.

Patient currently lacks stable housing, transportation, financial resources, and health insurance coverage.









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