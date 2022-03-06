Please help print the Gospel materials

Dear friends,





Here is pastor Banne. I am leading a small ministry in Serbia called Bogopoznanje . We are doing our best to share the Gospel in our nation, and right now we are in great need of printing good literature to hand out to people on the street. We need to raise about 300,000 dinars, which is roughly $ 3,000. With that, we can reach about 100,000 people with the Gospel.

If you understand the need and the urgency of the Gospel, please donate.

Thank you and God bless.