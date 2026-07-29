Please help prevent more death💔

I am heartbroken to be writing this.





Three tiny kittens from a local colony became critically ill at just four weeks old. I rushed them to the vet and fought to save them, but all three lost their lives to panleukopenia.





I could not stand by and do nothing while they suffered, so I took on the veterinary costs myself. Now I am left with a €387 debt that I cannot afford to pay alone.





There are still cats in the colony that need food, care, and medical attention. Any help, no matter how small, will go toward paying this veterinary bill and helping the remaining cats survive.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this incredibly painful time.





Job 12:10 "In his hand is the life of every living thing and the breath of all mankind"