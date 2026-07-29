Please help prevent eviction during a hard time

My name is Ramon and I'm reaching out during a difficult chapter in my life. A 3 months ago, I was laid off from my job, and since then, making ends meet has become a daily struggle. I've fallen behind on rent and other bills. I am currently facing eviction, me & my son will be homeless if rent is not caught up asap.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward catching up on my rent, covering essential bills, and helping me with expenses as I search for new employment. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a real difference in helping me regain stability and move forward.