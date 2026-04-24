I am currently going through cellulitis on my leg for the 5th time. My leg is very swollen and I'm not supposed to be putting any pressure on it. I'm supposed to keep it elevated as much as possible. Right now I am unable to work because of that so my bills are falling behind. With just the girls and I, I'm barely able to make ends meet as it is but now I don't know what to do. Please help if you are able.