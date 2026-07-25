Please help our Zuri





Help Save Our Sweet Zuri ❤️





Our sweet six-year-old German Shepherd, Zuri, is currently fighting for her life.





Over the last 24 hours, she’s been in and out of the emergency vet three times after becoming very sick. The veterinarians discovered that she swallowed a ball, causing an intestinal blockage that now requires emergency surgery. She’s also dealing with a few additional health complications that have made her recovery more challenging.





Right now, our biggest priority is keeping her hospitalized overnight so she can stay stable enough for surgery tomorrow. Between the emergency visits, overnight hospitalization, surgery, and continued treatment, the costs have already reached thousands of dollars and continue to grow.





Zuri is the goofiest, most loving dog you’ll ever meet. She never goes anywhere without her favorite alligator toy, loves everyone she meets, and has brought so much joy to our family. We just want the chance to bring our sweet girl home.































