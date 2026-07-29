Please Help Our Family Stay In Our Home.

Help a Mother of 10 Keep a Roof Over Her Children’s Heads and Save Her Vehicle





My name is Sharma Jackson, and I am a mother of ten wonderful children. I never imagined I would find myself in this position, but after the devastating loss of my children’s father, Shaun, our family has faced one challenge after another.





Shaun passed away from congestive heart failure at just 38 years old. He was an incredible father, provider, and partner. He was the person I could always count on. Since losing him, I have been carrying the emotional and financial responsibility of raising our children alone. The grief has been overwhelming, and the reality of trying to maintain our household without him has been incredibly difficult.





I have two children with disabilities, and one of my children has severe health conditions that require multiple medications,and requires significant care and attention. Because of these responsibilities, maintaining consistent employment outside the home has been challenging. I hold a degree in Human Services and am currently working toward securing a work-from-home position that will allow me to provide for my family while meeting my children’s needs.





Today, I am asking for help to raise $3,000 to prevent my family from falling further into crisis.





$2,000 will be paid directly to my leasing office to help secure our housing and prevent us from falling behind on rent.





$1,000 will be used to bring my vehicle account current with ACC so I can keep reliable transportation for my children, medical appointments, school, and daily necessities.





Losing our home and our vehicle at the same time would be devastating for my family. I am doing everything within my power to keep us afloat, but right now I cannot do it alone. I have no one else to call on. Shaun was my support system, and navigating life without him has been one of the hardest things I have ever faced.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide stability for my children during this difficult season. If you are unable to donate, I would be incredibly grateful if you would share our story with others.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your kindness, prayers, support, and generosity. Your help will give my children and me the opportunity to get through this hardship and continue moving forward.