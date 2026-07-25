Please help our family

Our family consists of me and my 3 fur babies: Coco, Iggy and Snuggles.

We live in Johannesburg, South Africa and am trying to make ends meet under challenging circumstances.

I have been without a contract for the past 4 months and although there are good possibilities for a new contract the jobmarket seems to be quiet. Any donation will help us to survive until we’re back on our feet again! Thank You in advance!







