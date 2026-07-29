Please help our family dog. He is needing surgery to remove a foreign object. My husband just recently got let go from his job, and I am working as hard as possible to keep us afloat, during this time we found our family dog meaning my son’s best friend very sick. We are stuck with the decision to either give him the surgery or face putting him down. We lost our oldest dog about 6 months ago from cancer. It has been the hardest time in our life. Chubbs has been the glue to helping up with this mourning phase. Anything you give will be an absolute blessing. Thank you for your time and god bless you.