Help Vet. Navy SEAL/NASA/Angel-Prostate Treatment

My good friend and mentor has been there for my wife and me so many times over the years. He's helped us through difficult times, and now he needs our support.





He's dealing with severe prostate complications, and the medical costs are adding up. After everything he's done for us, we want to be there for him the way he's been there for us.





Your donation will help him cover his medical expenses as well as any other recurring costs building up during this time. He's been our angel, and we'd be grateful for any support you can offer to help him through this.