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Please help our Chihuahua get a C-section PLEASE

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Kirk

Please help our Chihuahua get a C-section PLEASE

April is my best friend's little chihuahua and she is pregnant and in labor and having complications she has lost one puppy and has at least four more inside her. We took her to four different veterinarian hospitals every single one of them refused her because we didn't have enough money they're asking $3,000 just for one C-section. We can't afford that and she is in a lot of pain and will die if nothing is done asap! I'm sure some of you out there have pets of your own and we all know that they are all like our kids and we will do whatever we can to help them if they were in stress like this she is definitely in pain and she needs help she has been through so much in her lifetime and she is a fighter Big Time she is trying to push but nothing's happening it has been since Monday morning at 3:30 she had her last baby. That is over 24 hours and she needs to have these babies they're still moving inside of her she is trying so hard but she can't get them out she has got to have a C-section or she will die please everyone help us out to get her a C-section so she can live the rest of her life happy just like she always wanted she has been through so much and she is a fighter and she will fight to the end I know she will please help us every single penny will go towards her fund to get a C-section they want $3,000 no less and that's just for the C-section alone we have no money right now at the time I have one person that is offered to help with a little bit of the cost if it's not a ridiculous amount anything helps please pray for us and Hope and have faith that she will make it and pull through this battle that's been long so far and I'm sure it's very painful for her please help us we don't want to lose her she's such a good dog she's so happy and she loves her mama and daddy please find it in your heart to help us pay for the C-section. You don't know how much we appreciate it she deserves a good life, she's already been through enough.. thank you everyone for everything! We love all of you. Remember please that time is very crucial and waiting isn't a option she has got to get a C-section done right away thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. Shes such a good dog she deserves a good life. God Bless you all. Thank you again. My cash app is Harmonee2021 if you want to send it there. Anything helps. Please we have so little time to save her and the puppies lives.

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