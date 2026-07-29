Please help my wife and I afford our car repair. We have a Tesla Model Y we got when one of our gas vehicles needed replacing, to save on gas and maintenance repairs. Little did we know less than a year later, we would be needing to replace the coolant pump as well as the computer itself! We are in dire straights, unable to obtain a loan, and no money to our name, as we both gig work uber and Spark delivery, to just make ends meet for ourselves and two daughters. I am hoping on the kindness of strangers to help us out of the troubling times we are in. This comes on the heels of me finally finding employment, to potentiaslly not have the means to travel to work! Please help us, it is all i can ask