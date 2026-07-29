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Please help my son go to military school

Goal$32,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Harris

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessica Harris

Please help my son go to military school

My name is Jessica Harris. I am a mom to three kids. I have an 18 year old that graduates this month, a 15 year old son named Logan, and a 2 year old girl. Logan has ASD. He is high functioning. Since the age of 3, Logan has known he wants to join the military. He’s always had what we call “a military mindset”. He thrives in structure and routine. He is days away from completing his freshman year of high school at a public school in South Dakota. School has always been torture for Logan. He doesn’t trust teachers or staff, he’s been the victim of extreme bullying, he’s constantly made fun of. Our family is relocating from South Dakota to Missouri this year. A change Logan was not looking forward to. This being his freshman year, he was finally able to join and participate in ROTC. He doesn’t get the best grades, but this was the first time I have ever seen him put effort into school and try. Being in ROTC is the reason for that. He has worked hard to get and keep his grades up so he can participate in ROTC. And when he put his uniform on, I have never seen him stand so tall and confident and proud. It was clear to me the first time I seen him in uniform that this is what he is meant to do. Logan never asks for anything, even when it’s needed. If he’s hurting, he prefers to suffer in silence so he doesn’t worry or stress me. And when he succeeds, he keeps it quiet because he’s worried it will take attention away from where he thinks it should be. Logan applied for, an was accepted to the Missouri Military Academy!!! And he was granted a scholarship that covers a big chunk of tuition. However, it doesn’t cover all. We are a family of 5, and now a household of 4. We have one vehicle, and my husband is our only income. We need help covering tuition for Logan. This is where he belongs. This is where he will grow and thrive. Please consider donating. Thank you for reading.

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