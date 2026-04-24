Please help my son and his family

Hello

My name is Sally and I am trying to raise money to help my son with legal bills.

Last year his family broke apart

His children 3 boys and a girl are now living with thier Mom and her girlfriend! They are doing everything possible to stop him from seeing his children. He has gained limited access through the courts, to see his kids but the lawyer costs are crazy high.

He has exhausted all his funds and is now homeless living in a tent for almost 1 year.

Now he is being harassed by police in his camp. Its all becoming overwhelming.

I am on a pension so I havent been able to help him very much but I do what I can.

My heart is breaking for him. He does not drink smoke or do drugs, and he has tried so hard to stay afloat. He is struggling to keep his chin up, says its only his faith in God that keeps him going keeps him trying.

Please help if you can. Please pray for him if you can't.

Blessings to all