Please help my sister in her time of need.

My sister is 24 years old and currently pregnant. She works at a yogurt shop and is doing her best to balance everything life has thrown her way. Alongside her job, she cares for her energetic 11-month-old pit terrier puppy, who needs a lot of attention and care. Every day, she manages rent, utilities, groceries, and the responsibilities of raising her dog, all on her own. I’ve helped her as much as I can, but it’s clear she needs more support. This should be a joyful milestone in her life, but instead, she’s overwhelmed and stressed.





I want to help her buy dog food, groceries, and baby supplies, and give her the chance to spoil herself every now and then. She deserves to enjoy this special time and feel the love and support of her community. I’m reaching out because I want to see her beautiful smile again and help her find relief and happiness. Any support you can offer will make a difference in her life and help her focus on what matters most. Never forget God Is Good.