Please help my sister and her babies are homeless

Im trying to help my sister, she has 3 beautiful children and has found herself in a bad situation! As a strong woman who has always worked and helped everyone now finds herself in need of help. It’s hard enough she lost her job now she’s been evicted from not having the money to pay rent, she needs help!! Her and her babies have been evicted 2 days now, and rented a U-Haul truck with belongings in it. Now she has to return it but she and her babies have been out their home 2 days now. The truck is their only shelter!! If you can please help or help with emergency resources! Her kids are so sad and it’s so hot outside! Please we need a miracle! God I pray you can hear me!! We need you ! If you only knew what wonderful people you would be giving help to..Please pray with me that everything will work out for the lord watches over his children