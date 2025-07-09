Please Help my Partner Stuck in Poland

It will be a bit tough to explain the situation without revealing too much of her private life but I’ll do my best. We’ve known each other for over two years and she recently went back to Poland to see family, but she deals with abusive family members who berate her and tried to starve her. She let me know she was able to spend a bit of time with her aunt who’s incredibly kind to her and I’m grateful for, but she let me know that I’d need to bring her home to America which we’ve been planing on for a while. Any little bit will help and go towards a flight which she also saved up for, but I’m not sure any other way I can help her besides this. Thank you for reading and for your consideration.