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Please help my mom with emergency repairs

Goal$2,800 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJustin Mccrary

Fundraiser funds will be received by Justin Mccrary

Please help my mom with emergency repairs

My mom has a heart of gold. She had a car that was paid off a few years ago. Well on a trip to see her mom (my grandmother) it was totalled. She got another used car years ago. Well yesterday during the heat wave here in NC the water pump went out. It is her daily driver to take my younger brothers to appointments. She doesn't work because of a condition called schelroderma. She worked her whole life to give us 4 kids the best life she could. Well the time has come where her condition makes it where she can barely do anything fully. With my step dad the only one working even after a heart attack its just not enough to help her pay the property tax and get the car fixed. She is stressing out a little bit because it's either pay for car and then struggle to pay property taxes fully or pay the taxes and not have a car. The stress is causing her scheleroderma to act up and progress more. She relies on this car to make her specialty appointments for the scheleeoderma that are 2 hours away. I'm actively working overtime to put what extra I make and give to her. She has a hard time finding rides because let's be honest my own vehicles aren't the best. They will go local but I wouldn't trust them much further. She is gonna have a yard sale Saturday to see how much she can get to help pay for some of it. She's gonna be mad I even started this but I feel God has led me to do this to help my mom and bonus dad out.they helped me put so much while deployed and when I came back and struggled to stay afloat. I know with God all things are possible and I know he will help out. Psalm 23:4 KJV

[4] Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; Thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. I know that verse carries another of people through and I know it will carry her. Feel free to email me any questions and every single thing will go to helping my mom and bonus dad get all caught up. Thank you for taking the time to read and may God bless you!!


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