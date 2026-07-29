Please help my mom! Financial advisor stole her $

My mom is a widow (Twice! From the same type of cancer! 💔). My dad died when I was 6. My mom raised me by herself, with a few in our church always there for us for emotional support, replacing water heaters, showing me how to change a flat, things like that, and of course my adult siblings have always been there for us, while also grieving our dad. My mom and my dad worked hard, and saved to enjoy retirement together. Sadly, that wasn't to be their story. She already lost my dad and doesn't have him to grow old with, but now she doesn't even have what they worked so hard for. It makes her feel guilty, when she did absolutely nothing wrong. She continues to work her rear off at a hospice to cover her bills, is always helping everyone, just like she has always done, gives her all to us and her gbabies, and keeps smiling and spreading joy like nothing bad has happened to her. She tells us "what happens to you in life isn't what makes you who you are. How you choose to deal with what happens to you in life is what makes you who you are." She truly lives by this because a lot of really bad things have happened to her in her life, but she chooses to be a positive, faithful person. She's had a baby die, one of her fosters was murdered, her Bubba died, and she took care of both of her parents until they died. There are also things I would never say here, as it isn't my story to share.





So, now to the reason I'm asking for your help. My mom will never ask, and rarely even shares what happened. Some people who know her will be surprised to hear about this but she really does need your help.

My mom trusted her financial advisor and thought of him as more than just an acquaintance. We both did. I thought he & his wife were friends. We knew Mr Mike as a strong, Christian man. He always supported any mission trip I took. He prayed with us. His family even came to our house once.

I don't know what happened to him. My mom says we have to pray for him. Was he a fake? Did he get into something and couldn't get out? Did he let greed in his heart? Is he a scapegoat (As much as we'd love this to be the case, we're told there is far too much evidence against this theory)? I don't know, but I know he stole everything my mom had saved. Not just her, but she's the one I'm sharing about here. The FBI, SEC, USAG, IRS Fraud dept, lawyers, and others are all working on this case, and Mike will go to prison, but that doesn't help my mom. Even if any money is ever recovered, the IRS will get first dibs, and the lawyers will get the rest. They have already told her she will be lucky to get pennies on the dollar of what was stolen.

So my momma just plans to never retire. She can't unless she can at least pay off her house. That's my goal with this fundraiser! I want to pay off her house and put some money in a retirement account. Then, she can just keep doing her hospice work, or whatever other ways she likes to help others, and not worry about the house payment, insurance, taxes, etc. Anything you give will go straight to her so no one has to worry if I'm going to keep anything. The goal isn't to replace everything that was stolen, but I guess that is all up to those of you reading this and hopefully praying about how much you can help. Scripture does say God will restore everything the enemy has stolen! Maybe this will be how He does that!

I tried to put links to news stories on what has happened, but it won't attach them in the video section. You can google Mike Cox & Ferum Capital, Lubbock Texas to read all about what he did to my mom. KCBD.com & lubbocklights.com both have been covering this story, as well as other sources in Lubbock & San Antonio, TX. She is even interviewed in one of the KCBD Lubbock news articles. Her name is Nita.





Thank you for taking some of your valuable time to read this.

Please pray about being a part of a beautiful blessing! Please pray and give your very best gift. Sharing this story with those you know will also help get the word out and hopefully bring us to the goal! Maybe God's goal is even bigger than mine!





May God bless each of you 100 times over anything you give!