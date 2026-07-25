Please Help My Little Family

Hello,

My name is Jamie. I am mom\dad of four kids. One who has multiply disabilities. A few weeks ago, during a rain storm a car flying by me on the highway splashed water onto my front window and caused me to hydro plane in a big puddle, which caused me to hit the concert curb on the bypass. As I hit it, it caused the driver side tire to pop, i then slide into the grass which caused the rim to get messed up as well. Along with the control arm, CV axle, rotor, caliber the spindle is bent as well. The damage to my vehicle the insurance will not cover. I had just got a job to provide better for my kids due to our living situation. I am also a mobile mechanic. Yet without our car and very limited income. I can not afford to get the parts to get it fixed and am looking for help of any kind. If you can find it in your heart to help a mom out. My kids and I would greatly appreciate it.