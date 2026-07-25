Please Help My little family

Theres been alot of things been going on. This Girl tried to stab me in the face back in March and now im beung Evicited Because this apt complex cant keep tenants safe from the drug dealers they have living in the same apts. I didnt know this before I got my lease here. My Achilles tendon is Ruptured and im fully disabled. I need help to move and get a safe place from Crime and Bs. Im already disabled from my Spine issues which make me need to sit down 20 hrs a day which changes ur life . My Hannah is 9 on Halloween. Please donate to help me thru one of the hardest times in my life. Ive been fighting CPS for 3 yrs now. They keep over stepping constantly. My visit supervisors always ask" when is she coming home. Theres nothing wrong with you or your home "...

Please help a Fellow Girl Dad amd his princess. Thank-you all