PLEASE HELP MY LITTLE CHIHUAHUA APRIL

my name is Ashley Kirk and I'm asking for some help on behalf of my best friend's dog her name is April and she's just a little chihuahua so sweet and loving and caring and she is pregnant with babies and is having problems having them. This is her first litter and she needs a vet because one of the placenta pockets that's around the baby busted open while the baby was still inside April she went on her head and passed it but the baby died she still has the whole litter to go and I can't get her to push and it is too expensive and we can't afford a whole lot of money I'm just asking for a little bit of help please for anybody this would be never forgotten we appreciate it and it will go all towards April's funds to get these babies delivered safely and live healthy lives. These babies are a little too big for her to have please help us please help April thank you and God bless you all so much. Pray for April!