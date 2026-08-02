Please Help My kitty Ms Tigress

My 9 yr old kitty Kat Ms Tigress is having some health issues and I don't have the money to take her to the vet. I'm a senior citizen on Disability and Social Security. Tigress has had diarrhea and blood in her stool for 2 weeks and seems to be running a fever sometimes as well. I thought I had $100 to spend but I'm in a dispute with Cash app and they kept the money that my cousin sent me and that's the money I was going to use to take her to the vet. I appreciate any help that you're able to give. God Bless Everyone and Thankyou for taking the time to read about my fundraiser.