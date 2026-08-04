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Please help my kids have a place to stay

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Lee

Please help my kids have a place to stay

My name is Sarah Lee, and I'm a single mother of three children. I'm reaching out because we're facing a situation I never expected, and I don't know where else to turn. I recently went from working six days a week to only two days a week because business has become very slow. I've been applying for other jobs every chance I get, but I haven't been hired yet. I'm doing everything I can to get back on my feet. I just paid this month's rent, but today my apartment manager called to tell me that last month's rent was never posted due to an office mistake. Now I've been told I have only five days to pay that balance. I simply don't have the money. Right now, I'm struggling to afford groceries for my children, let alone an unexpected rent payment. I'm asking for any help you're able to give. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward keeping a roof over my children's heads and helping us get through this difficult time until I'm able to return to full-time work or find another job. If you're unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much. Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any kindness or support you can offer. It truly means the world to my family.


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