Please help my husbands brain cancer

My Husband Survived Brain Cancer, a Stroke, and a Life-Threatening Infection — Now We Need Help Getting Him His Skull Replaced

In January, our lives changed overnight.

My husband suffered a stroke, and doctors discovered brain cancer. What followed was over three and a half months in the hospital fighting for his life. He underwent brain surgery, but after surgery, he developed a severe infection that nearly took him from us.

To save his life, doctors had to remove part of his skull.

Today, he is finally home, but our fight is far from over.

He still has no use of the left side of his body and cannot work. Insurance has denied continued physical therapy coverage, so I have become his full-time caregiver and physical therapist at home while also trying to keep our household afloat.

Now he urgently needs a cranioplasty — a surgery to replace the missing portion of his skull. The procedure itself costs nearly $200,000. Thankfully, his doctors at Northwest Cancer Center in Kennesaw are willing to perform the surgery, but we must come up with a large out-of-pocket deposit before they can move forward.

After months in hospitals and medical emergencies, we have already sold nearly everything we could to survive and cover previous medical expenses.

At the same time, our family has been hit from every direction emotionally and financially. The night my husband nearly died after surgery, our 19-year-old son spiraled from the stress and trauma of everything happening. He ended up hospitalized and in legal trouble for the first time in his life and is now in a recovery program trying to heal emotionally and mentally from all this pain.

We are also caregivers for my husband’s parents — his mother who has cerebral palsy and his father who suffers from dementia. Right now, our entire household is battling serious medical conditions while trying to simply stay together.

I never imagined we would be here asking for help, but we truly cannot do this alone anymore.

Every donation — no matter how small — helps move us one step closer to getting my husband the surgery he desperately needs and helping our family survive this season of life.

If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading our story and standing with us during the hardest time of our lives.