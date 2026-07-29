Please help my friend Billie!

Hello GiveSendGo peeps!





I come to you today not for myself, but for my best friend Billie who is going thru some tough times and needs your help.





— About Billie

After 13 years of hard work and dedication as a custodian for a Top 500 company, Billie was recently told that when the company moves into their new building on May 1st, she would not be moving with them. Needless to say, this came as a complete shock and has left her suddenly without income, without a job, and honestly unsure of what to do next.





As if that wasn’t enough, Billie has a couple of health issues that require regular doctor visits and meds and has been walking n a torn ACL for 6 months and now will require surgery. This coupled with her other ongoing health issues makes this a real concern . The reality is — both of her knees are blown and if she doesn’t have this surgery she won’t be able to walk much less work.





On top of everything else, Billie also helps take care of her 86-year-old father, and even simple daily tasks are becoming physically difficult for her. Between mounting medical concerns, everyday bills, and transportation issues, things have become overwhelming very quickly.





Billie has never been someone to ask for help or tell anyone when she is struggling, so IM TELLING YOU— please, help her out.





On top of everything else, Billie also helps take care of her 86-year-old father, and even simple daily tasks are becoming physically difficult for her. Between mounting medical concerns, everyday bills, and transportation issues, things have become overwhelming very quickly.





Look I get it, times are hard right now — for everyone which makes giving even harder and also more appreciated. If you can help— you’re amazing! If you can’t, well you’re amazing anyway! I just want to give Billie a little stability and breathing room while she focuses on her health, upcoming surgeries, and getting back on her feet, so any amount truly helps! Oh and if you’re not able to donate, no worries , if you would share this page it would be fantastic!





Thank you so much for taking the time to read Billie’s story and for any kindness or supp



