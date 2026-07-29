Before I leave this world....

First off, thank you for checking out my story.





I am a father of 4 children and married to my amazing wife.





In 2022, after months of my throat hurting, my wife asked if I had looked in my throat. I of course said no (being a man)! She grabbed a flash light looked in my throat. once she put down the flash light she looked into my eyes and told me we are headed to the ER.





My throat was covered in black patches. Fast forward- I received my first testing and biopsy-Testing came back I have throat cancer.





I had to start on Chemotherapy and radiation. Surgery was not an option. Surgery would had been dangerous. after a year and half of fighting- including weight loss (unable to eat food) pain all night unable to sleep feeling close to death and the thought of leaving my family and not seeing my kids was the hardest thing. We almost lost our house/cars and everything was crashing in. I finally got good news. I was in the clear. The good news only lasted a short time. Few months later went in for a new scan (after getting cancer, one will pretty much get scanned for the rest of ones life) doctor told me that cancer spread....





I now have cancer on my pelvic bone. Not only has the cancer spread, I also had build up in my neck from all the treatment.





We had tried to save up and take the family on a vacation. We had to cancel right away for an emergency surgery. The blockage on my neck had to be removed with many of my lymph nodes. I now have stage 4 cancer. "Not the kind of news anyone wants." I would like to say I am a strong man and not much can hurt....but trying to image what to do at this point is indescribable. Now months (19) after starting Keytruda and radiation on my new area the signs of clearing up are looking high.





"during my second treatment was when it was very hard. Lost my hair. My beard. My neck stays tight all the time and I now live with tinnitus- which is not curable"





even from the first treatment sleeping has never been the same. Night sweats, stress can be high- "which is bad for cancer", Vomiting, shakes-many side effects that will stay with me for the time I do have left.





As of 5-30-26 Doctor as another scan done. Cancer has now moved to my lungs.





Update. As of 6/05/26 had a doctor visit. I finally asked the question I have been dreading to ask. -Doctor, How much time do I have left.

Doctor- 2 to 4 years. I would start doing all the things you can to make memories with your family. You are at the point where the cancer is not curable.





I ask with all my heart for anyone to help more than ever. I pray everyday not to leave a struggle for the ones I love. It would truly mean the world to me to leave this world knowing everything will be okay for my family





Sorry to be having to ask for help, I am just at a vulnerable place. I feel at this point I wont have much longer. I would ideally wish to leave my family in okay place. no debt. That is why I have come here. I would like to make sure my family is left in something of an okay place. Every time I have to inject my body with "medicine" I know that is cutting my life shorter and shorter.





I truly would be so grateful for any help.





This amount would cover, House, medical bills (so MANY), cars, and credit cards.

please share this if you are able to!

Thank you and God bless