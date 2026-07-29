Please help my family

I’m not sure how to start this as I don’t often ask for help. I am an Army Veteran of 11 years and had my 7th surgery a month ago. My second job cannot bring in money as I can’t drive to do the job. I’m behind on insurance, utilities, car payments and trying to make sure my kids have food while they are out for the summer from school. I do not know what is in store for us but I am trying to keep my faith. Please help if your heart desires or pray for my family as I know this season is only temporary.