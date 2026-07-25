Please help my family relocate for safety!

On July 6th 2026, I encountered a very disgruntled neighbor, lighting off fireworks beyond the noise ordinance. I went to politely ask if they could cease such fireworks as I have a 6 week old puppy that was scared of fireworks.





This man berated me, harrassed me, and told me I was harassing him. All for a gentle, friendly neighborly request to cease lighting off fireworks. On a MONDAY. After 10pm.





This man became so aggressive, I walked away.





Now my family cannot go outside as this man has filled a restraining order against me, stating his children are in fear of being outside, while they are outside everyday. He is making claims of racism because he is Hispanic, saying I’ve threaten to call ICE. My family would like to move but due to expenses, we need help. Please help us get away from people who use race to justify their irrational neighbor manners. We have never been racist, never threatened to call ICE. I now have to appear for a restraining order that an immediate order, the judge denied. As I pose no threat. He then petitioned for a hearing.





I contacted officials the night of this situation and they expressed it should be a ‘one off’ situation as I have never had issues with any neighbors.





Now, we are afraid to even walk my dog in fear of them trying to make false accusations and begin a further legal battle we cannot afford. I have cameras to prove innocence that such actions are not happening. However, we do not feel confident in the friendly dynamic returning since he has had his kids stalking me and filed this worthless lawsuit and alleging false remarks that can be declared unfounded due to evidence and my witnesses. But we need help to relocate.





if you can’t donate, please share. We just want to get out of toxic Frogtown, Minnesota as I have already been jumped by teenagers living here.





Thank you