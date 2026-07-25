Please help my family.

Hello, my name is Mason & earlier last week I was let go from my job. My income takes care of myself, wife and disabled daughter. My daughter was born with a rare brain condition called HPE (for short) and my wife is a stay at home mom because our daughter requires 24hr care.. bills have already been piling up and now it’s even worst. I don’t even have gas money to go anywhere if we needed to.. I am FREAKING out. I give it all to the good Lord bud my anxiety is still getting the best of me. If there is anyone who would be willing to help it would be beyond grateful… I hate to even ask for help but Idk what else to do… if you took the time to read this thank you! I prayer would be absolutely appreciated if you could..