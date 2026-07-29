Please help my family

I am a hard working mother and wife we have currently lost our home and are currently homeless I have 6 beautiful children and a wonderful husband who has become currently disabled I do work a job but I am currently the only one who can work a job but my check is not enough to cover everything I just need a little boost to help me get where I am going which is to find my family a home at the time we are all separated and I am still struggling and going to work everyday….. my supervisor at my job did her best to cut my hours and make sure I wasn’t making enough to cover my bills anything will help I am just trying to put my family back together