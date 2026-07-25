Please help my family if you can

Hi, my name is Eurize I am fundraising for my family. I am a family of 5 and twin granddaughters. My only source of income since 2020 has been social security disability due to so many health concerns I have had. I miss being healthy enough to work and care for my family. I have fallen behind on all my bills, utilities and struggle with food at times. I have tried many resources to get by but unable to get caught up and stay afloat. This is taking a toll on my health physically and mentally. I am embarrassed to ask for help knowing that there are so many out there that may be worse off. This year has been a challenge with my and family health in addition to financially. I am feeling very depressed, worried and overwhelmed. I'm failing and don't know what to do. I haven't been feeling well and not sleeping just thinking. My life is a mess and I'm drowning. I am struggling with back rent owed and a shut off notice for my electric bill. I need this for my CPAP for sleep apnea and nebulizer for asthma. I have tried for loans with poor credit constantly being denied.





My daughter, son in law and recently born preemie twins at 25 weeks in July 2023. The twins have remained in NICU since the end of October 2023. Since their release I have been in and out of the hospital staying with me. So all has been a financial challenge.





I have tried Urban League and Allegheny Link and they are out of funds. I have tried DPW and they can't help unless I have a magistrates letter. I have reached 211 and tried all the resources they gave such as Salvation Army, Action Housing, DPW and Catholic Charities etc





In 2024 I had a heart attack and in 2025 my spouse had a heart attack as well. We both have many health concerns that make it hard for us to work. We both want to get better so we can get back to work and care for our family. But it's taking longer that we hoped. We just need a moment to get caught up.





My shut off notice for my electric company I owe $524 to prevent termination by June 30, 2026. The full account balance is $705. Liheap is closed now and has used one time grant help this year for Dollar Energy. I am on the CAP program but they offered no other help than getting a 30 day medical hold on my account. I have done so but the balance will keep growing and I have no other way to get help at this time. I have applied for a medical hold and finally approved after many attempts. I have until July 30, 2026 to get caught up. Please pray for me and my family. I really do not know what else to do. My family has been struggling with food and my van keeps falling apart and too costly to fix to keep it running. I don't feel safe in my van. I have been to the dealership for transmission and steering issues. I have tried my best to make repairs but even with that it still not running right. I feel this vehicle is defective. I want to feel and be safe because the twins have been sick a lot being born so early and we all have so many appointments.





Then worried about getting caught up with rent is a constant weight on me. I am blessed that my landlord has been patient. But I know this is a business and she can't keep waiting forever.





I am broken and lost and don't know what to do. My father was the one I would call to help me with these things but he passed away in September 2019. I feel stuck I need a van to help me get my family to appointments and be able to care for us. Where I live it's hard to travel and with my rheumatoid arthritis is a challenge. My daughter helps me when she can but she struggles with her own health and the vehicle she got in September of 2022 keeps falling apart. I feel cursed, to be honest. Since 2020 I have been unable to be ok I am worried all the time and feel I have no answers. I'm in debt of around $40,000 and wish I could clear that up and have a clean slate. I have to be doing everything wrong in my life. I keep praying for guidance and no answers yet. I feel I have failed my family and myself. If anyone can help guide me in the right direction I would appreciate it. If no help can be given I understand because there are so many people in need. Take care to all and God Bless.