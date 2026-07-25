Please help my family as I recover from surgery.

I’ve been unable to sleep, work, drive a car, dealing with excruciating abdominal pain since June 1st, and I finally had an appendectomy on June 22nd at Upstate Medical Center, but the pain is 10 of 10 post surgery and my PCP attributes the pain to anxiety and won’t refer me to a nerve pain specialist. My employers have offered zero support with my short disability claim that’s being delayed by their 3rd party insurance company (The Standard) and haven’t received a paycheck since the last week of June.

Asking for friends and family to donate anything they could spare ($5-$10) for basic living expenses, just to get my family through this tough period.